$50 million Christmas present awaits Lotto Max ticket holder from Quebec

An out-of-the-ordinary Christmas present awaits the holder of a lottery ticket sold in Quebec.

The $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was won thanks to a selection sold in Quebec, Loto-Québec announced in a press release.

Draw results are available on the Loto-Québec website.

On Halloween night, luck also smiled on a couple from the Eastern Townships who won a $55 million jackpot in the same lottery.

Catherine Ennis and Jean Larocque held the winning Lotto Max ticket for Oct. 31, but it wasn't until the next morning that Larocque learned that the precious ticket, which he had put in his pyjama pocket, was literally worth a fortune.

Also in October, a Montrealer received a cheque for $50 million from Loto-Québec in exchange for another winning Lotto Max ticket.