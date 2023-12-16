MONTREAL
Montreal

    • $50 million Christmas present awaits Lotto Max ticket holder from Quebec

    A clerk hands a customer their Lotto Max ticket at a gas station. FILE PHOTO - THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives A clerk hands a customer their Lotto Max ticket at a gas station. FILE PHOTO - THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

    An out-of-the-ordinary Christmas present awaits the holder of a lottery ticket sold in Quebec.

    The $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was won thanks to a selection sold in Quebec, Loto-Québec announced in a press release.

    Draw results are available on the Loto-Québec website.

    On Halloween night, luck also smiled on a couple from the Eastern Townships who won a $55 million jackpot in the same lottery.

    Catherine Ennis and Jean Larocque held the winning Lotto Max ticket for Oct. 31, but it wasn't until the next morning that Larocque learned that the precious ticket, which he had put in his pyjama pocket, was literally worth a fortune.

    Also in October, a Montrealer received a cheque for $50 million from Loto-Québec in exchange for another winning Lotto Max ticket.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 16, 2023. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News