

The Canadian Press





Experts say a lightning strike is likely behind the death of some 50 geese that were found floating in a river northeast of Montreal.

Universite de Montreal veterinary specialists were brought in to examine the carcasses that were spotted Thursday morning near Contrecoeur, Que.

Veterinarian Stephane Lair said Friday evening that the geese had small lesions in their hearts that indicated a possible strike and they all appeared to have died at the same time.

Lair said that while such events have been recorded, it's the first time he's seen such a thing.

He said it's relatively common to see birds struck in the air when they fly through storm cells, but much rarer to see animals electrocuted en masse on the water.

He said pathologists will do further tests to confirm the hypothesis, including checking for diseases or toxins.