5-year-old killed in fold-out bed incident at hotel near Quebec City

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Quebec provincial police say a five-year-old child has died after sustaining injuries apparently due to a fold-out bed at a hotel outside Quebec City Friday evening.

    Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre says police responded to a call around 5:15 p.m. concerning an injured child at the hotel in St-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, a town around 23 kilometres northwest of the provincial capital.

    St-Pierre says the child was brought to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

    The provincial police force's major crimes unit is investigating what happened.

    A police forensic team also analyzed the scene.

    St-Pierre says investigators are considering all possibilities, but so far it appears the case is not criminal in nature.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 13, 2024.

