5 injured in Montreal hit-and-run, driver flees on foot

Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run left five people injured Sunday night.

The incident happened at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lapierre and Cordner streets in the LaSalle borough.

"A small SUV was going west towards Cordner Street and the car was going north on Lapierre Street," explains Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The driver [of the car] would have not made his obligatory stop."

She says after the collision, the driver fled on foot and has yet to be found.

"When police arrived on the scene, they located the occupants of the first vehicle," adds Chèvrefils. "There were three adults and two children aboard."

The five were transported to hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are considered non-life-threatening.

Police remain on site to speak to witnesses in order to find the driver.