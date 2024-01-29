5 injured in Montreal hit-and-run, driver flees on foot
Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run left five people injured Sunday night.
The incident happened at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lapierre and Cordner streets in the LaSalle borough.
"A small SUV was going west towards Cordner Street and the car was going north on Lapierre Street," explains Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The driver [of the car] would have not made his obligatory stop."
She says after the collision, the driver fled on foot and has yet to be found.
"When police arrived on the scene, they located the occupants of the first vehicle," adds Chèvrefils. "There were three adults and two children aboard."
The five were transported to hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are considered non-life-threatening.
Police remain on site to speak to witnesses in order to find the driver.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singer leaves final song for her young son as she enters hospice
Singer Cat Janice is giving her 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by as she enters hospice — a final song.
Other passengers support man who opened emergency exit and walked on plane's wing in Mexico airport
A man had opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane that was parked and waiting for takeoff Thursday. But dozens of fellow passengers signed a written copy of a statement saying the airline made them wait for four hours without ventilation or water while the flight was delayed.
A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
House of Commons 'more a stage than an institution' says former PM Clark
Former Progressive Conservative prime minister Joe Clark says the House of Commons has become "more a stage than an institution," and it is impacting the "state of mind of people who come to serve there."
The head of a Saudi royal commission has been arrested on corruption charges
The CEO overseeing Saudi Arabia's royal commission for its historic al-Ula site has been arrested on corruption and money-laundering charges over some $55 million in contracts, officials said.
Alex Murdaugh tries to prove jury tampering led to his murder conviction
Alex Murdaugh is returning to a South Carolina courtroom, but this time the convicted killer, disbarred attorney and admitted thief won't be fidgeting in the spotlight.
Dying thief who stole 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers from museum will likely avoid prison
A dying thief who confessed to stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in 'The Wizard of Oz' because he wanted to pull off 'one last score' is expected to stay out of prison after he's sentenced Monday.
MPs return to Ottawa vowing action, as 2024 House of Commons sitting begins
Members of Parliament are returning to Ottawa on Monday vowing action on Canadians' pressing concerns, as the House of Commons opens for its first sitting day of 2024.
B.C. senior wins right to sell home she paid $3.4M to build, despite objections of co-owners who paid just $115K
A B.C. senior who has spent more than $3.4 million on the construction of a home on the Sunshine Coast has been granted an injunction against the former co-owners of the property, who have contributed only $115,000 to the project.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Atlanta Hawks win 126-125 over Toronto Raptors
Saddiq Bey dunked in Trae Young's miss with 1.1 seconds left to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 126-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
-
Driver knocked down pole, 'ran off on foot' from Etobicoke collision, say Toronto police
Toronto police are looking for a driver who allegedly crashed their vehicle into a pole knocking it down then fled the scene.
-
MPs return to Ottawa vowing action, as 2024 House of Commons sitting begins
Members of Parliament are returning to Ottawa on Monday vowing action on Canadians' pressing concerns, as the House of Commons opens for its first sitting day of 2024.
Atlantic
-
People rally outside Fredericton synagogue to show support after vandalism
A crowd of about 150 people gathered outside the Sgoolai Israel Synagogue in Fredericton on Sunday to show their support for the Jewish community after the building was vandalized.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
-
24-year-old N.S. man suffers serious injuries after head-on vehicle collision
A 24-year-old Kentville, N.S., man suffered serious injuries in a head-on vehicle collision late Friday night.
London
-
A brief return to winter weather in the London area
The temperature starts off below the freezing mark with flurries Monday and Tuesday — warming up above the freezing mark mid week with flurries changing to rain showers.
-
Former London Knight surrenders
It is believed Alex Formenton is the first player to make an appearance before police
-
It was a whirlwind week for 21-year-old Jayden King of Courtland, Ont.
The Courtland, Ont. native nearly completed the improbable but the underdog team came up just short in the final of the 2024 Milk Every Moment Ontario Tankard in Dorchester
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police searching for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are looking for Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini who was reported missing Saturday.
-
House of Commons 'more a stage than an institution' says former PM Clark
Former Progressive Conservative prime minister Joe Clark says the House of Commons has become "more a stage than an institution," and it is impacting the "state of mind of people who come to serve there."
-
Sault mayor wants to make amends with Francophone community
Sault Ste. Marie's mayor is using the 34th anniversary of the city's controversial "English-only" resolution to make amends with the city's Francophone community.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Calgary fire Sunday night
A woman is dead after a fire broke out in a bungalow in southwest Calgary Sunday night.
-
Investigation underway into fatal campground shooting of 26-year-old Calgary man near Conrich, Alta. early Sunday
Strathmore RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the Mountain View Campground near Conrich early Sunday morning.
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
Kitchener
-
'A step in the good direction': Event held to address rise in Islamophobia in Waterloo Region
The Coalition of Muslim Women in Kitchener-Waterloo is taking steps to address the rise of Islamophobia seen in the region.
-
Loaded firearm and drugs seized from stolen vehicle in Kitchener
What started as an arrest for a stolen vehicle in Kitchener led to regional police seizing other stolen property, drugs, and a loaded firearm.
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
Vancouver
-
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims recovered from mountain, heli-skiing company says
The bodies of the three people who were killed in a heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., on Monday, Jan. 22 were successfully recovered on Sunday, the president of the company announced.
-
'Not sleeping well at night': Farmers tense as flood warning issued for Sumas River
A flood warning was issued for the Sumas River Sunday afternoon as a series of storms is expected to continue to soak B.C.'s South Coast.
-
B.C. man campaigns for Taylor Swift to be recognized on a stamp
In a Vancouver man’s wildest dreams, Taylor Swift would fill the blank space in the top-right corner of envelopes in her home country.
Edmonton
-
South Edmonton apartment resident frustrated over lack of warning during police operation in her building
A resident is raising questions over how an arrest was handled in her apartment building in south Edmonton Friday night.
-
Couple break into room, shoot man in west Edmonton motel Friday: EPS
A Friday night shooting at a west Edmonton motel is believed to have been targeted.
-
Edmontonians take the plunge at frosty fundraiser Sunday
More than 100 Edmontonians took an icy dip Sunday in support of the Special Olympics.
Windsor
-
Transit Windsor workers 'still at an impasse' after two days of talks: union
Buses will be running Monday and the union will announce their plan for next steps regarding ongoing contract talks via a news release.
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
-
Spits fall to Saginaw in Michigan
Sebastien Gervais scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 5-2.
Regina
-
'We have a plane now': Take a look inside one of Saskatchewan's most interesting fishing shacks
When Lee Saretsky came across an old airplane on Facebook Marketplace, the decision of what to do next was immediate.
-
STARS celebrates 10,000 missions in Saskatchewan
STARS familiar red helicopters have been helping save lives in Saskatchewan for over a decade. The air ambulance service has just reached the 10,000 mission milestone in the province.
-
Globe Theatre asking for $1.9M from City of Regina for construction funding
Regina's Globe Theatre is looking for $1.9 million in funding to complete the construction of the building and address their shortfall.
Ottawa
-
Popular Ottawa donut shop strikes a deal on Dragons' Den
Holey Confections in Ottawa is being cast into a new kind of spotlight after an appearance on the television series Dragons Den.
-
4-car crash in Alta Vista allegedly caused by impaired driver: police
One person has been taken to a trauma centre early Sunday morning after a four-vehicle crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver in Alta Vista.
-
'Great Canadian' Ed Broadbent mourned at state funeral in Ottawa
Generations of progressives paid their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent and celebrated his legacy and accomplishments during a state funeral held in the nation's capital on Sunday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
'Sweat, tears and pizza': Sask. developers create fully functional video games in 48 hours
The process of game development normally takes a dedicated team and years of effort. However, participants at Game Jam Saskatoon defy convention by creating fully functional games in just 48 hours.
-
Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra performs first ever Lion King live score
The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is set to enchant audiences with a historic production of Disney's iconic movie, The Lion King.
-
STARS celebrates 10,000 missions in Saskatchewan
STARS familiar red helicopters have been helping save lives in Saskatchewan for over a decade. The air ambulance service has just reached the 10,000 mission milestone in the province.