5 arrests after man reportedly forced into trunk, discovered in garage: SPVM
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating what appears to be the abduction of a man in the Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough early Sunday morning.
Police were called to a garage in the Montreal East sector around 2 a.m. Witnesses said they saw a man being forced into the trunk of a vehicle on Broadway Street near Notre-Dame Street, close to Hôtel-de-Ville Park.
The vehicle then entered the nearby garage, also on Broadway Street. Police located the victim there; he was not injured.
Five people were arrested at the scene, according to the SPVM. They were transported to a detention centre to meet with investigators.
A security perimeter was set up in the area early Sunday while investigators gathered more information.
