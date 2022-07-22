5 arrested after Montreal police seize firearms, narcotics

Montreal police (SPVM) recently made five arrests and seized two firearms on two separate occasions, it was announced Friday.

On Wednesday, while searching a location in Saint-Michel commonly used as a point for drug sales, officers seized a firearm, a variety of narcotics and over $19,000 in cash.

The narcotics seized included 67.21 g of cocaine, 35.4 g of crack cocaine, 1,333 amphetamine tablets, 875 ecstasy tablets, 1.5 litres of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), and 2.27 kg of marijuana.

Investigators also arrested four people, two of whom are facing various charges related to possession of a firearm and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

On July 21, investigators made another arrest and seized a firearm and magazine in the Pointe-aux-Trembles area.

According to an SPVM press release, the investigations were conducted based on information received from the public.

"The SPVM reiterates the importance of the public's cooperation in the fight against gun violence," the release reads.

Anyone with information related to illegal firearms is asked to call 911 or contact their neighbourhood station.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via infocrimemontreal.ca.