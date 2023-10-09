5 arrested after brawl in Montreal North, 3 police officers sent to hospital

Five people were arrested after a brawl in the Montreal North borough Monday.

Montreal police received a 911 call at 2:35 a.m. about a fight on Arthur-Chevrier Street.

The force says an officer arrived on the scene and attempted to gather information from the people involved in the fight.

"They were uncooperative," said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "There was a foot chase and a policewoman was punched by people behind her."

Reinforcements were called in following the physical altercation.

Five suspects were arrested, and a security perimeter was set up in the area to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

Three police officers were transported to hospital.

Their lives are not considered to be in danger.