5-alarm fire in east Montreal building evicts 20 families, 2 police officers injured

A five-alarm fire burned Friday in Montreal's Longue-Pointe neighbourhood in the east of the city.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) issued the first alarm for a fire at a three-storey strip mall at the intersection of Sherbrooke Street East and Carignan Avenue.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that the first call came in at 7:45 a.m. and officers quickly worked to evacuate the building. Around 20 families were forced out of their homes by the blaze and were taken in by the Red Cross.

Spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said that two officers required medical attention for smoke inhalation. The officers were treated on scene and transported to a hospital as a precaution.

The officers are expected to make a full recovery.

The SIM said the fire went to five alarm just under an hour later.

Feu de bâtiment - Intersection rue Sherbrooke Est/ Carignan - Cinquième alarme - Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/MTWESMUmSr — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) February 3, 2023

Firefighters are advising residents to avoid the area and that there could be a power outage.