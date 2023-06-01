5-alarm fire burning in building in Montreal's Mile End
Firefighters and police are on the scene of a fire in a densely populated residential area in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood on Thursday.
Montreal police said a 911 call reported the fire at 8:40 a.m. on Thursday morning in a building on Saint-Urbain Street near Laurier Avenue.
Police are on scene directing traffic, and Saint-Urbain is closed between Laurier and Fairmont avenues.
The Montreal fire department (SIM) issued a fifth alarm shortly after 9 a.m.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
