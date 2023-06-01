5-alarm fire burning in building in Montreal's Mile End

Firefighters and police are on the scene of a fire in a densely populated residential area in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood on Thursday.

Montreal police said a 911 call reported the fire at 8:40 a.m. on Thursday morning in a building on Saint-Urbain Street near Laurier Avenue.

Police are on scene directing traffic, and Saint-Urbain is closed between Laurier and Fairmont avenues.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) issued a fifth alarm shortly after 9 a.m.

Feu de bâtiment - Intersection rue Saint-Urbain/ avenue Laurier - Cinquième alarme - Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/nF4mxaLT39 — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) June 1, 2023