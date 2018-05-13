

CTV Montreal





A Cote Saint-Luc man is feeling trod upon after receiving a $48 ticket for walking in the wrong place.

Danny Cohen was taking his young daughter for a walk last week. He was stopped by police and issued a fine for being a pedestrian and not using the sidewalk.

“I asked them if they were kidding and they said ‘No, absolutely not, we’re going to give you a ticket for walking in the street,’” he said.

Cohen said he regularly walks in the street as part of an effort to get his daughter to fall asleep.

“It’s much more comfortable on the street next to the sidewalks, because our sidewalks aren’t in the best condition,” he said. “I was trying to have my baby sleep.”

Cohen considered fighting the ticket but lawyer Eric Sutton said it’s against the Highway Safety Code to walk on the street.

“I think there might be a certain amount of generosity in a police officer’s review of the situation,” he said. “I think when someone is pushing a baby carriage, it’s an issue of public safety.”

Sutton said the only time using a street is legal is when there’s an obstruction blocking it, necessitating a detour.

Cohen argued that he wasn’t on a main thoroughfare and many pedestrians and runners use the street.

Several neighbours said they couldn’t believe the ticket and had no idea walking on the street was something they could be fined for.

“I find that shocking because we walk on the street all the time,” said one woman walking with two young boys. “I had no idea it was against the law. I would have gotten ticketed a million times over. There should be bigger fish to fry around here, right, than just someone walking in the street.”

One neighbour told CTV Montreal there have been a number of complaints about people walking on the street in the area but Montreal police didn’t confirm any reports.

“Everyone knows about jaywalking, but who knows about walking in a quiet neighbourhood on the side of the street?” said Cohen.