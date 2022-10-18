46-year-old suspect in Laval child killings to appear in court Tuesday

The suspect in the deaths of two children from Laval, Que. is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Charges are expected to be laid against the suspect, a 46-year-old man.



Police have yet to disclose the relationship between the man and the children who were killed, an 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl.

"In terms of the charges, the family link and identity, once they are announced [in court], we can provide more information," Laval police (SPL) spokesperson Erika Landry told reporters Tuesday morning.

The incident, described by police as a "family drama," occurred Monday evening in Laval's Ste-Dorothée sector, north of Montreal.

Officers were called to a home on Lauzon Street around 6 p.m. and discovered the children in critical condition. The young victims were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The suspect was also hospitalized in critical condition but is now stable.

"His life is not in danger anymore," said Landry. "Our investigators will be meeting with prosecutors today."

Landry could not confirm whether the suspect was known to police prior to Monday evening.

Laval police respond to a home on Lauzon Street on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Three people, including two children, treated at the scene were rushed to hospital in critical condition, paramedics say. (Marie-Michelle Lauzon/Noovo Info)

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer offered his condolences to the family on Twitter, stating that "all of Laval is in mourning."





Deux enfants sont tragiquement décédés, tout Laval est en deuil. Mes plus sincères condoléances aux proches des très jeunes victimes.



Nos équipes @policelaval sont mobilisées pour faire la lumière sur cet événement d’une tristesse sans nom. — Stéphane Boyer (@StphanBoyer) October 18, 2022

Andre Mahilian is a crossing guard for a school nearby and is familiar with the victims.

"I see them everyday going to the school, coming back," he told CTV News.

"It's a sad day for all the school," he added, expressing concern for the children's peers and how they will cope with such a tragedy.

"I don't know how they will act at the school, to play together and find that there is a friend that is missing."

- With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro and Kelly Greig.