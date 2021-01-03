MONTREAL -- Over 40 STM employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, the public transit corportation confirmed on Sunday.

According to an STM spokesperson, 45 employees working at 23 different sites tested positive for the virus between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1.

The STM has 11,000 employees working in various capacities around the city.

Those include 26 drivers, two metro operators, two station agents, five maintenance workers, three executives and seven administrative employees, of whom five are working from home.

According to the STM, 22 of the employees were infected following contact with someone outside the STM while three cases were the result of transmission within the STM. Public health was not able to determine the source of infection for the other 20 cases.

“The situation is very well managed by the teams on the ground,” said a spokesperson in an email to CTV News. “We have continued to follow the rules since the start of the pandemic and we supervise everything on a daily basis with the public health authorities. Employees missing due to COVID-19 do not interfere with our operations.”