45 arrested after pro-Palestinian sit-in at downtown Montreal bank

Montreal police arrested 45 people after pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a sit-in at a bank in downtown Montreal on Monday.

The sit-in was at the Scotiabank near the corner of Sherbrooke and Metcalfe streets. Police were called in after the group refused to leave when asked by a bank official.

There were no injuries, according to police, who arrested people on charges of mischief under $5,000. All of them were released and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

The bank later reopened to the public.

Demonstrations took place worldwide Monday as part of an international economic blockade in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Protesters targeted the Scotiabank headquarters in Toronto, and in Halifax, police say 21 protesters were arrested.

Organizers said they need to shift from symbolic actions to those that disrupt the economy.