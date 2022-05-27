43,000 homes still without power after weekend storm: Hydro-Quebec

Hydro-Quebec is still struggling to restore power to tens of thousands of homes left without electricity six days after deadly storms hit in Quebec and Ontario.

As of 7:45 a.m. Friday, more than 43,000 customers remain without power, including more than 28,000 in the Laurentians.

The two other regions most affected by the blackouts are Lanaudière at just over 6,000 and Outaouais, with more than 5,000.

The public utility company warns new outages could occur while crews work to restore services -- Friday morning, there were some 7,000 more customers without power than there were late Thursday evening.

Hydro-Quebec President and CEO Sophie Brochu explains that last Saturday, 500,000 customers lost power in a short period of time over a large swath of land, noting it is impossible to have crews ready for weather events of such exceptional magnitudes.

Hydro-Quebec has already noted that isolated or hard-to-reach homes will most likely have to wait longer for their power to be restored.

Last Saturday's severe weather caused the deaths of at least 11 people in Ontario and Quebec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 27, 2022.