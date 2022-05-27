43,000 homes still without power after weekend storm: Hydro-Quebec
Hydro-Quebec is still struggling to restore power to tens of thousands of homes left without electricity six days after deadly storms hit in Quebec and Ontario.
As of 7:45 a.m. Friday, more than 43,000 customers remain without power, including more than 28,000 in the Laurentians.
The two other regions most affected by the blackouts are Lanaudière at just over 6,000 and Outaouais, with more than 5,000.
The public utility company warns new outages could occur while crews work to restore services -- Friday morning, there were some 7,000 more customers without power than there were late Thursday evening.
Hydro-Quebec President and CEO Sophie Brochu explains that last Saturday, 500,000 customers lost power in a short period of time over a large swath of land, noting it is impossible to have crews ready for weather events of such exceptional magnitudes.
Hydro-Quebec has already noted that isolated or hard-to-reach homes will most likely have to wait longer for their power to be restored.
Last Saturday's severe weather caused the deaths of at least 11 people in Ontario and Quebec.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 27, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Monkeypox cases near 200 in more than 20 countries: WHO
The World Health Organization says nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease, but described the epidemic as 'containable' and proposed creating a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available worldwide.
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas rampage
Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was killed in her Texas classroom on Tuesday, massacred along with her co-teacher and 19 students. Two days later, a family member says her brokenhearted husband died.
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school; SIU says BB gun recovered
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Canadian gymnast alleges sexual, emotional abuse by coach
Former Canadian gymnast Abby Pearson Spadafora said on Thursday she had suffered years of abuse at the hands of Olympic coach Dave Brubaker and his wife Elizabeth and called for an independent investigation of the sport.
Stars and royalty watch ABBA's return in digital stage show
Four decades after the Swedish pop supergroup last performed live, audiences can once again see ABBA onstage in an innovative digital concert where past and future collide.
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to "reflect on" -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
Twitter shareholders sue Musk, say he 'deflated' stock price
Twitter shareholders have filed a lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of engaged in 'unlawful conduct' aimed at sowing doubt about his bid to buy the social media company.
Toronto
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Weekly wrap: What happened on the Ontario election campaign trail?
On this week's episode of Ballot Box, the team breakdowns down the highlights from the fourth week of the election campaign.
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school; SIU says BB gun recovered
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
-
Woman arrested for trespassing at Doug Ford campaign stop at Hamilton airport
Hamilton police say they have charged a 33-year-old woman with trespassing after a protest against Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie was surprised it took hours to learn of witnesses in N.S. mass shooting
A retired senior Mountie has described to an inquiry his dismay that it took five hours before anyone told him about eyewitnesses who had encountered a mass killer while fleeing the 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
'We just want to stay': N.S. family struggling to find affordable home may be forced to leave the province
A Nova Scotia family may be forced to leave the province due to the lack of affordable housing units on the market today.
-
Afghan war vet races against red tape and the Taliban to bring interpreter’s family to N.S.
A retired Canadian naval lieutenant and his family are up against red tape and the Taliban as they race to bring his Afghan interpreter family to Nova Scotia.
London
-
Arrest made in Lambton County homicide
An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide investigation in Lambton County,
-
Investigators deployed to London International Airport after aircraft accident: TSB
A team of investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were deployed to London Thursday in regards to a plane crash involving a small aircraft.
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school; SIU says BB gun recovered
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Northern Ontario
-
'One ticket is all it takes': OLG reveals winner of $60-million jackpot
A woman from Hamilton, Ont. is now a multimillionaire after she won the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school; SIU says BB gun recovered
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Calgary
-
Coyote attack on dog and owner prompts partial closure of Fish Creek Provincial Park
Alberta Parks has closed a section of Fish Creek Provincial Park in the city's southeast after aggressive coyotes attacked a dog and its owner.
-
Oilers knock off Flames in OT to advance to Western Conference final
The Edmonton Oilers defeated their Alberta rival Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series Thursday night to advance to the Western Conference final.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Scattered showers in Calgary throughout the weekend
Calgary's Friday forecast in the 20s; small storm risk this evening.
Kitchener
-
J. Cole makes Canadian basketball debut in game against Guelph
Basketball and hip hop collided in the Royal City Thursday night.
-
'For the past two nights I haven't slept': Kitchener family says bricks thrown through their window
A Kitchener family has raised concerns about a recent act of vandalism and they're frustrated with the response they received from the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Regional police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.
Vancouver
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Surrey park
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Surrey after a body was found in Newton.
-
For sale in Vancouver: $14M waterfront house that 'shares a wall' with neighbouring home
Would you pay nearly $14 million to share a wall with your neighbours?
-
'We're starting to see some of those worst-case scenarios': Fraser Valley residents warned to be prepared for potential spring flooding
The Fraser Valley Regional District is urging those living in low-lying areas to have "go kits" ready and important documents easily accessible should homes have to be quickly evacuated.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers eliminate Calgary Flames in dramatic OT fashion
Captain Connor McDavid secured the Edmonton Oilers' ticket into the Western Conference Final with an overtime goal.
-
'Always hope': Remains of Cree woman sent home to Alberta decades after disappearance
Violet Soosay's search for her missing aunt began four decades ago.
-
Southwest Edmonton apartment building evacuated because of fire
A four-storey apartment building in southwest Edmonton was evacuated because of a fire early Friday morning.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor and outside workers ratify collective agreement
The City of Windsor has an official deal with its outside workers.
-
Showers and thunderstorms expected on Friday
Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy sky on Friday with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
-
What's it like to own an electric vehicle? Amherstburg man shares his EV journey on social media
When Eric Wortley became the new owner of an electric vehicle, the Amherstburg, Ont. resident never planned on documenting what it's like on social media. But as Windsor's auto sector started moving toward electrification, he noticed more of his friends debating the pros and cons of EVs over social media.
Regina
-
Bald eagle sightings in Regina not as rare as some might think
It’s not going to be every day a person spots a bald eagle flying over their head or sitting in a tree while going for a walk around Regina’s Wascana Lake, but according to a University of Regina Professor of Biology, it’s more common than many might think.
-
Man dead after crash connected to train derailment near Edgeley, Sask.: RCMP
A 57-year-old man from the R.M. of Lajord is dead after the road maintenance vehicle he was driving collided with a train on Thursday afternoon.
-
Sask. woman’s granddaughter recognized for helping save her life when she had two strokes
A Saskatchewan woman’s granddaughter is being recognized for helping save her life and minimizing the effects of stroke after she called 911.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa 'still set for the bulk of customers' to have power this evening
As of Friday morning, 33,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remain without power in all neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Principal leaving Orleans Catholic high school two weeks after dress code blitz
The principal of a French Catholic high school in Orleans is leaving the school this week, two weeks after students said a dress code enforcement "blitz" left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Community east of Ottawa devastated from the storm
The devastation from the storm in the village of Hammond, east of Ottawa, is widespread.
Saskatoon
-
'We will have to deal with the issues': Saskatoon condo residents at odds with city over public washroom plan
Outcry over the planned location of public washrooms caused Tuesday's city council meeting to stretch late into the evening.
-
Sask. woman’s granddaughter recognized for helping save her life when she had two strokes
A Saskatchewan woman’s granddaughter is being recognized for helping save her life and minimizing the effects of stroke after she called 911.
-
PGA Tour Canada hopes for 'huge crowds' at Waskesiu event
PGA Tour Canada is getting back into the swing of things this weekend after more than 990 days since the last shot, and the third stop on the tour is in Waskesiu at Elk Ridge Resort.