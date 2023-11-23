40th edition of Operation Nez Rouge starts Friday evening

Opération Nez Rouge volunteers will be on the road from Friday evening to offer impaired motorists a safe ride home in their own cars after a festive evening out.

The 40th edition of Opération Nez Rouge will run until New Year's Eve.

This year, Opération Nez Rouge will be operating in nearly 50 regions across Quebec. Comedian and host Dany Turcotte is the spokesperson for the campaign.

Opération Nez Rouge officials say that since its inception in 1984, a total of 1.6 million volunteers have given more than 2.4 million rides in Canada. And since its inception, the service has redistributed $35 million to local youth organizations.

The money is collected from people who use the drive-home service and pay a sum of money in return.

Anyone who wants to become a Nez Rouge volunteer or get a ride home can call 1-866-DESJARDINS.