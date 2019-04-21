

The Canadian Press





Many people in Quebec and New Brunswick will be spending their Sunday filling sandbags as they keep an anxious watch on rising floodwaters that are wreaking havoc across a wide region.

About 200 soldiers started filling sandbags and carrying out evacuations in Quebec's Outaouais and Mauricie regions overnight, with an additional 400 troops standing ready to deploy there and in Laval today. Those troops are expected to be deployed at 1:00 p.m.

Urgence Quebec says that as of last night, bloated rivers had resulted in 903 flooded residences, 251 isolated residences and 317 evacuees across the province.

Eight major floods have been identified as threatening thousands of Quebecers, and so far one death has been blamed on the high water.

Legault to visit affected regions

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is scheduled flood-damaged regions north of Montreal on Sunday.

Among the sites Legault will visit are a community centre and flooded homes in Laval, where another 20 to 40 millimetres of rain are forecasted for the next few days.

One fatality so far

Police say 72-year-old Louise Seguin Lortie died Saturday morning after driving her car into a sinkhole caused by flooding in the Pontiac area, about 30 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

Some of the worst flooding has been in the Beauce region south of Quebec City, where 868 homes were swamped and 94 people evacuated.

Meanwhile, about 120 Canadian soldiers are being deployed across western New Brunswick to help residents threatened by rising floodwaters.

Fifteen communities in that province have been warned to remain on high alert.