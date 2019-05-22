Featured Video
40 residents forced from homes on Tuesday evening as Plateau building collapses
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 7:25AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 22, 2019 11:05AM EDT
On Tuesday evening at around 8:30 p.m., dozens of residents of a Plateau building were removed from their homes by police because of a building that was on the verge of collapsing.
The Red Cross was on site, offering shelter and assistance to the 40 tenants.
The building is on Esplanade Ave. between Mount Royal Ave. and Marie Anne St.
It was first built in 1904 and is designated a Heritage Building by the provincial government.
That area is now closed to pedestrians and traffic.
