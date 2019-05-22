

CTV Montreal





On Tuesday evening at around 8:30 p.m., dozens of residents of a Plateau building were removed from their homes by police because of a building that was on the verge of collapsing.

The Red Cross was on site, offering shelter and assistance to the 40 tenants.

The building is on Esplanade Ave. between Mount Royal Ave. and Marie Anne St.

It was first built in 1904 and is designated a Heritage Building by the provincial government.

That area is now closed to pedestrians and traffic.