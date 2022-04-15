40,000 still without power across Quebec on Saturday after day of high winds

More than 60,000 Quebecers were dealing with blackouts Friday night as high winds gusted across the province, damaging energy infrastructure.

That was halved from the peak of the problem, with about 120,000 people affected at the height of the outages.

But by Saturday morning at 7 a.m., nearly 40,000 are still without electricity.

Montreal, the Laurentians, Monteregie, and Outaouais were among the regions affected. Hydro-Quebec teams were “mobilized in the field,” said the power giant, patching gaps in energy endured by entire neighbourhoods at a time.

Hydro-Quebec is keeping its blackouts map updated as services halt and resume across the province.

As of Saturday, the hardest-hit region is the Laurentians, by far, with 13,472 customers without power.

Montérégie has 7,610 households in the same position, the Outaouais has 4,898, Laval has 4,442, and Lanaudière has 4,981.

Montreal is one of the less affected regions, with 1,496 customers affected.

Friday's evening winds reached speeds of 74 km/h in Montreal. High winds were expected to ease overnight, however.

"The strong winds should calm down at 9 p.m., allowing us to take note of the damage and plan the rest of the work," wrote Hydro-Quebec on social media.

"Our teams will continue their work during the night."

Saturday morning, the corporation confirmed that the winds had ended and said that more than 100 teams of maintenance workers were in the field trying to repair the remaining breakages.