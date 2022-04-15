40,000 still without power across Quebec on Saturday after day of high winds

Thousands of Quebecers were without power Friday night. Hydro Quebec says high winds are to blame. (Flickr/Shawn Carpenter) Thousands of Quebecers were without power Friday night. Hydro Quebec says high winds are to blame. (Flickr/Shawn Carpenter)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv

Russian forces resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon