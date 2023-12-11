4-year-old child allegedly assaulted sexually on Montreal's South Shore: police

Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating a "possible" sexual assault of a four-year-old child at an elementary school.

Longueuil police (SPAL) confirmed that the parents contacted them after taking their child to Charles-Lemoyne Hospital last Wednesday to be treated for injuries believed to be caused by the assault.

The incident was first reported by Radio-Canada on Monday.

The person at the school who is facing the allegations is a person of authority at the school, which is part of the Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin (CSSMV), Noovo Info reported.

The school service centre confirmed to CTV News that the individual has been removed from the institution and the centre is cooperating with the police investigation.

No charges have been laid.

CSSMV said it has filed a report with the youth protection office and psychosocial support has been offered to the child and their family.

Police did not release any further details Monday morning as they continue to investigate.

"We are obviously disturbed by the reported events," a spokesperson for Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville wrote in an email statement. "We cannot comment further as a police investigation is underway."