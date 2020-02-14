MONTREAL -- Longueuil police are questioning four students from Jacques Rousseau High School in Longueuil, on Montreal's south shore, for allegedly having weapons on them.

Officers arrived at the school after receiving a 911 call at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

"From information we received from the public, we were able to figure out that the students were inside the school," said François Boucher, a spokesperson for Longueuil police. "A sharp object was seized. There were no injuries and the incident did not disrupt classes."

Officers from the force's community relations department met with students, teachers and staff to talk about the incident and answer any questions.