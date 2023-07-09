4 teens injured in Montreal park brawl, K-9 unit investigating
Four people were sent to hospital following a fight at a park in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood Sunday evening, police say.
Police got the call at around 8:40 p.m. after the fight broke out in Frédéric-Back Park, north of Highway 40.
Police say the four victims suffered injuries from a sharp object. Three of the victims were minors between 15 and 17 and one was 18 years old.
Investigators sectioned off a large portion of the park. The K-9 unit was also sent to the scene.
