4 Quebec men arrested in connection with Montreal, Toronto-area vehicle thefts
Four Quebec men have been arrested in connection with multiple car thefts in the Montreal and Toronto areas.
Investigators seized nearly 50 vehicles and over $300,000 cash for a total value of over $2.5 million.
According to Quebec provincial police (SQ), two men aged 52 and 54 from Laval and two men aged 41 and 51 from Terrebonne will appear in court to face charges of vehicle theft.
The operation involved officers from eight police services across the Greater Montreal area, coordinated by the SQ.
The investigation is ongoing.
Montreal Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike.
Chinese President Xi confronts Trudeau over G20 talks being 'leaked' to the press
On the sidelines of a G20 meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his displeasure with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that details of the pair’s brief meeting Tuesday were 'leaked' to the press.
Canada's inflation rate held steady last month: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 6.9 per cent last month. After declining for several months, Statistics Canada said the rate of inflation was unchanged in October from September as gas prices went up.
Jeff Bezos' top tips for managing the economic downturn
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as the global economy contends with a downturn and faces a possible recession.
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.
Canadians divided on Ottawa's plan to admit more immigrants: poll
A new poll suggests the vast majority of Canadians are worried about how the federal Liberal government's plan to dramatically increase immigration levels over the next few years will affect housing and government services.
B.C. flood victims still out of homes, awaiting financial relief a year later
A year after catastrophic floods hit B.C.'s Sumas Prairie, Marni Brechin’s family home is still in shambles.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike.
-
Drivers advised to use caution on morning commute as Toronto continues cleanup from first snowfall
Those getting around the GTA and much of southern Ontario this morning are facing a messy commute as cleanup from the region’s first significant snowfall of the season continues.
-
Oakville school in lockdown after threat: police
An Oakville high school has been placed under lockdown after a threat was made against it.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices in N.B., P.E.I. fall in unscheduled price adjustment
Drivers in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are paying less for gasoline Wednesday after an unscheduled price adjustment happened overnight.
-
N.B. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 600; drop in cases, hospitalizations
COVID-19 claimed the lives of four people in New Brunswick last week, bringing the total deaths since the start of the pandemic to more than 600.
-
Cape Breton mayor back on the job after receiving threats over Santa parade route change
Twenty-four hours after receiving threats over changes to a Christmas parade, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall was back on the job Tuesday.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike.
-
London’s new Deputy Mayor is…
London’s new city council is taking shape. On Tuesday, the 2022-2026 term of city council officially began with an inaugural meeting at the RBC Place Convention Centre.
-
Adient Tillsonburg closes its doors without warning, over 200 jobs lost
Bill Beaumont is in his 46th year working at Adient Tillsonburg, an auto manufacturing plant. Beaumont was working the overnight shift when he received a notice from the company early Tuesday morning — the official announcement came at 11:00 a.m., in which all 190 union employees, as well as salaried and management positions, would be eliminated and the plant shuttered.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted in aggravated assault
Sudbury police are looking for a man accused of assault in connection with an attack that left the victim with serious injuries Tuesday morning.
-
'My job is to lead': North Bay’s new council era begins, Peter Chirico sworn in as city’s new mayor
North Bay’s new city council was sworn in Tuesday night at the inaugural council meeting.
Calgary
-
Canada's inflation rate held steady last month: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 6.9 per cent last month. After declining for several months, Statistics Canada said the rate of inflation was unchanged in October from September as gas prices went up.
-
Alberta Children’s Hospital pivots amid capacity woes; schools also feel strain
The Alberta Children’s Hospital is at full capacity and making changes to deal with the overwhelming number of sick kids with respiratory illnesses.
-
Drumheller Municipal Airport attracts over 1,000 aircraft per year
Drumheller Municipal Airport has undergone several improvements since 2021, and both local and visiting pilots are recognizing these efforts with positive feedback and reviews.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike.
-
'I just worry for the little ones': Local family deals with 2 kids sick with RSV
The rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children is putting a strain on hospitals across the country including in Waterloo Region.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | B.C. health officials providing update on COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
Health officials are providing an update on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in British Columbia Wednesday, amid growing calls for a renewed mask mandate.
-
Fewer meals out, more unhealthy choices: A poll looks at how inflation is impacting eating habits in B.C.
Cutting back on dining out, limiting trips to the coffee shop and choosing cheaper, less healthy options are some of the ways a new survey finds that British Columbians are changing their eating habits amid rising food costs.
-
Vancouver trustees sound alarm over plan to reinstate School Liaison Officer program
Ahead of a Vancouver School Board meeting where a proposal to bring police officers back into the city's schools is expected to be on the agenda, trustees who oppose the move are speaking out – and urging the public to do the same.
Edmonton
-
Stollery hits capacity during 'unprecedented' surge in respiratory illnesses
The Stollery Children's Hospital is at capacity, and with the current deluge of respiratory illness expected to last months, medical experts are offering advice on how to keep kids healthy and when to seek medical help.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler air settles in for a few days
Temperatures will slowly drop through the day and with the wind expected to pick up, it'll be a chilly afternoon.
-
Canada's inflation rate held steady last month: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 6.9 per cent last month. After declining for several months, Statistics Canada said the rate of inflation was unchanged in October from September as gas prices went up.
Windsor
-
Windsor man convicted of murdering grandmother dies in prison
A Windsor man, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of his grandmother, has died while in prison.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike.
-
Windsor mayor and city council sworn in Tuesday night
It’s a new era for Windsor City Hall, with a roster of 10 councillors and the city’s mayor being sworn in Tuesday night. For Drew Dilkens, it’s his third time reciting the Mayor’s Oath of Office ù rejoined by seven re-elected councillors and three new ones.
Regina
-
'A big moment': Regina high school athlete commits to Division I basketball team
A Grade 12 student in Regina is making strides in the world of basketball.
-
Top things to do in Regina during Grey Cup week
When Grey Cup fans are not soaking up the festivities leading up to the event, there are several places people can go to for a walk, drink, or a bite to eat.
-
Argos and Bombers touchdown at YQR
The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers officially made their arrival in Regina on Tuesday evening ahead of the 109th Grey Cup.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike.
-
First snowfall of the season arrives in Ottawa region
Slippery road conditions were reported early Wednesday morning and poor visibility is expected due to heavy snow.
-
Canada's inflation rate held steady last month: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 6.9 per cent last month. After declining for several months, Statistics Canada said the rate of inflation was unchanged in October from September as gas prices went up.
Saskatoon
-
City releases cost estimates of downtown entertainment district sites
Saskatoon city council will vote on the location of the proposed downtown entertainment district on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire
A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.
-
Saskatoon police lay further charges against Dawn Walker
A Saskatoon woman who has been charged after faking her death and that of her son is facing further charges.