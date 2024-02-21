MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 4 homeless after fire on Montreal's South Shore

    A fire in Longueuil forced the evacuation of four people from a residential building. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A fire in Longueuil forced the evacuation of four people from a residential building. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Share

    A fire in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, forced the evacuation of four people from a residential building.

    Firefighters received a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about the blaze on Chambly Road near Prévost Street.

    Three of the four people had to be taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

    Firefighters say they have reason to believe the fire was a result of an electrical problem.

    The Red Cross has taken in the evacuees, and damages are estimated at $400,000.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News