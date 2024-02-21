4 homeless after fire on Montreal's South Shore
A fire in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, forced the evacuation of four people from a residential building.
Firefighters received a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about the blaze on Chambly Road near Prévost Street.
Three of the four people had to be taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters say they have reason to believe the fire was a result of an electrical problem.
The Red Cross has taken in the evacuees, and damages are estimated at $400,000.
