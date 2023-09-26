4 families relocated after fire rips through homes in Laval

Four homes were damaged and four families were relocated after a fire broke out in Laval on Tuesday morning.

Laval firefighters were called to the scene of a fire on Lynne Street in the Sainte-Dorothee sector at around 5 a.m. after a residential building caught fire.

Spokesperson Jean Francois Raymond said there were "huge flames" coming from the roofs and two of the four buildings were seriously damaged.

A third alarm was sounded around 6:30 a.m. and 40 firefighters were on the scene to get the fire under control. After around two hours, the fire was under control.

The Laval police arson squad has not been called to investigate and no investigators have not yet determined how or why the fire started.

The investigation is ongoing.