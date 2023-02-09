4 dead after fire leaves Quebec home 'completely destroyed': police

Four people are dead after a major house fire in Sainte-Julienne, in Quebec’s Lanaudiere region, early Thursday morning.

Authorities received a call at around 1 a.m. to report a massive blaze at the home, located on Rang du Cordon, near Moncharme St.

Firefighters handed the scene to police at around 4 a.m., and by the time officers arrived, “the residence was completely destroyed,” according to Quebec police spokesperson Eloise Cossette.

Four bodies were discovered inside house. Their identities and ages are not yet known.

Major crimes investigators were dispatched to the scene with hopes of uncovering the cause of the fire. Officers will also speak with potential witnesses and neighbours.

