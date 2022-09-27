4 arrested in shooting that seriously injured teen in July
Police east of the Island of Montreal have made arrests in connection with a shooting that left a teenager in the hospital.
A 17-year-old was shot several times in Repentigny, Que. on July 6 in a park.
Police now have four teenagers in custody and say a 17-year-old is the alleged shooter and could appear in youth court Tuesday.
Police conducted morning raids in Repentigny and Montreal and found a handgun and ammunition that will be analyzed to determine whether it was the firearm used in the shooting.
In addition to the alleged shooter, police arrested an 18-year-old and 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.
In July, the teenage boy was transported to the hospital in serious condition after being shot, and police have been working to piece together what happened and who was involved.
Police say the victim helped police and is now living with complications.
Police spokesperson Bruno Marier said certain bullets remain in the victim and could cause further issues to the young person's life.
