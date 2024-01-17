MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 4 arrested after armed assault in Longueuil

    A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Four men have been arrested following an assault on Tuesday in Longueuil's Saint-Hubert district.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) received a 911 call about an armed assault at 5:10 p.m. on Losch Boulevard.

    The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries to his upper body.

    He was taken to hospital but his life is not considered to be in danger.

    After a search, officers located the four men, aged 36, 37, 45 and 46, in a vehicle.

    A firearm was also found.

    The four suspects knew the victim, and are all known to police.

    An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances leading up to the attack.

    The four suspects could face charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, carrying a weapon for dangerous purposes and extortion.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2024. 

