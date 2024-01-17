4 arrested after armed assault in Longueuil

Four men have been arrested following an assault on Tuesday in Longueuil's Saint-Hubert district.

Longueuil police (SPAL) received a 911 call about an armed assault at 5:10 p.m. on Losch Boulevard.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries to his upper body.

He was taken to hospital but his life is not considered to be in danger.

After a search, officers located the four men, aged 36, 37, 45 and 46, in a vehicle.

A firearm was also found.

The four suspects knew the victim, and are all known to police.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances leading up to the attack.

The four suspects could face charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, carrying a weapon for dangerous purposes and extortion.

