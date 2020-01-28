4 alarm fires rages in east end
Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020 9:47PM EST
MONTREAL -- Firefighters on Tuesday evening battled a blaze in the east end.
The Montreal fire department signalled at about 8:30 p.m. that firefighters from four fire stations had been dispatched to the inferno, near the intersection of Forsyth and Irene-Senecal Streets at the eastern tip of Montreal.
The burning building was ostensibly a three-storey residential condo or apartment complex. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
Hydro Quebec said 3,100 people had been deprived of power in the neighborhood.
This is a developing story that will be updated.