MONTREAL -- Firefighters on Tuesday evening battled a blaze in the east end.

The Montreal fire department signalled at about 8:30 p.m. that firefighters from four fire stations had been dispatched to the inferno, near the intersection of Forsyth and Irene-Senecal Streets at the eastern tip of Montreal.

The burning building was ostensibly a three-storey residential condo or apartment complex. It was unclear if anyone was injured.

Hydro Quebec said 3,100 people had been deprived of power in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story that will be updated.