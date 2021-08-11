MONTREAL -- An investment of $39 million will be put towards Quebec’s air transport sector, it was announced on August 11 by the provincial government.

The funding will benefit regional air carriers such as Pascan Aviation, Air Inuit and Air Creebec, which were hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional airfare is essential to the economic function of remote communities, says President and CEO of the Quebec Chamber of Commerce Charles Milliard.

"Air connectivity in the regions of Quebec contributes to the economic and commercial development of our businesses located outside the major centers,” said Milliard in a press release. “This mode of transportation has repeatedly demonstrated its essential nature in order to ensure greater mobility of people and goods, in addition to being a facilitating tool for attracting investment."

The investment will hopefully aid in developing a commercial approach to regional aviation that will create more affordable ticket prices and facilitate tourism in remote areas, according to the Quebec Chamber of Commerce.

"For too long, the cost of air travel has been a barrier to the economic development of Quebec's regions and the deployment of the tourism industry," said Milliard.