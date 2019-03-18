

CTV Montreal





More than 35,000 students across Quebec will spend the week protesting unpaid internships.

Leaders of the United Committee for Student Labour criticized the Coalition Avenir Quebec government in a statement on Monday, saying Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge had not lived up to a promise to look into the internship issue.

“Minister Roberge… continues to reproduce the inequalities that exist across the education system and society by devaluing the work done in the context of certain internships,” said Concordia journalism student Miriam Lafontaine. “

The CAQ is due to deliver its first budget on Thursday. The student leaders said they will ramp up pressure until money is set aside in that budget to fund paid internships. During last year’s campaign, the CAQ indicated it was sympathetic to those in unpaid internships and would move to address the issue.

“Stop asking us to be patient on one side and ignore our claims on the other,” said Concordia journalism student Erika Morris. “Today it’s clear that Minister Roberge was only trying to stall our movement with false promises.”

CEGEP and university students first walked out of class in November, calling for all internships in Quebec to be paid.