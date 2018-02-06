

CTV Montreal





A 34-year-old woman has been charged with the first-degree murder of her mother.

Meng Ye was arraigned in court on Jan. 30, two days after her mother died.

Ye is accused of attacking her mother with a knife in their Guy Bouchard St. home on Sunday Jan. 28.

Ye's mother managed to make it into the street and was conscious as she was transported to hospital. Along the way the 61-year-old woman told authorities that she had been attacked by her daughter.

Neighbours said the daughter had a history of mental illness, and that they frequently saw ambulances and heard arguments at that home.