33-year-old man arrested in connection with Montreal burglaries

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a 33-year-man last week in connection with three burglaries that occurred earlier this month in Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) and Plateau-Mont-Royal.

The suspect allegedly broke into homes at night through open windows and unlocked doors.

The man is also suspected of stealing a bank card from the locker room of a fitness centre in CDN on Sept. 7.

The man allegedly entered the locker room during opening hours by "thwarting the vigilance of employees," according to an SPVM press release.

The suspect was arrested on Sept. 9 in a Plateau-Mont-Royal business a few hours after a burglary was reported.

Upon his arrest, police found electronic devices, jewelry and other allegedly stolen valuables in his possession.

"These items, which the suspect allegedly tried to sell to second-hand dealers, could link him to other thefts," the press release continues.

An investigation is ongoing and could lead to additional charges, police say.

Police are reminding Montrealers to take extra care preventing break-ins and shared the following tips:

Make sure your exterior exits are well lit.

Secure access to your home by locking doors and closing easily accessible windows

Install an alarm system to alert you to the presence of an intruder

Engrave your valuable possessions

In case of a prolonged absence: