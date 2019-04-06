Featured Video
310,000 without power in Quebec due to freezing rain
Published Saturday, April 6, 2019 6:42PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 8, 2019 7:20PM EDT
A freezing rain warning has ended for the Montreal area, as thousands of people remain in the dark at this hour.
Rain began on Sunday night and turned into freezing rain at times as it continued through Monday afternoon.
The freezing rain resulted in power outages: There are currently 310,000 Hydro-Quebec clients without electricity through the province.
As of 6 p.m., here's the breakdown in various areas.
- 94,600 in Laurentians
- 89,800 in Laval
- 86,600 in Lanaudiere
- 22,400 in Montreal
- 12,000 in Monteregie
Highways, roads, and sidewalks continue to be slippery.
Rain tapers off Monday evening. Tuesday brings 2-4 centimetres of snow in the late morning, turning to freezing rain late in the morning or early afternoon.
