MONTREAL -- Amazon Canada has announced it plans to open its first fulfillment centre in Quebec.

The warehouse will be located in Montreal’s Lachine borough and the e-commerce giant says it expects the facility to create 300 full-time jobs.

"We're excited about our growth in Montreal, which gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers across Quebec," said Alexandre Gagnon, vice-president of Amazon Canada.

Those working at the facility will pick, pack and ship items to customers. Amazon Canada says the pieces will range from toys, pet products and small electronics.

The centre is expected to be open by the end of 2020.