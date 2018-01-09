

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s public transport is about to get a boost.

The Montreal and Quebec governments announced Tuesday that 300 hybrid buses will be added to the STM’s fleet.

The announcement was made along with a call for tender.

The first of the buses are expected to be delivered by 2020. It will increase buses on Montreal roads to 2107, up from the current 1807. Buses will include features like USB charging stations and air conditioning.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Transport Minister Andre Fortin made the announcement with the STM Tuesday morning. Plante said she was very pleased with the announcement of the larger fleet, one of her campaign promises.

Officials said they are not exactly where the buses will be added to the STM network, but said they see a need in Lachine, Griffintown and Riviere-des-Prairies.

They also did not announce the budget for the new buses, or how the cost for them will be divided among different levels of government.

They did say, however, that the additional buses will cost about $75 million per year in operational costs, including hiring 600 new drivers and the additional maintenance costs.

STM President Philippe Schnobb said one snag is finding the garage space to house all the new buses. He said the STM is moving into some larger garages, but are looking for a temporary solution for when the buses are rolled out.