3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudière region.

Police said during a news conference that the snowy conditions and the presence of "dangerous products" are complicating the search efforts for the missing workers. No deaths have been confirmed.

"We cannot say for sure that we only have three victims in this event. We are in contact with the families of the victims. We offer assistance and we are very concerned about all the questions they could have. And we try to inform them step by step what we are doing every day," said Eloise Cossette, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The SQ officially took over the investigation into the blast that rocked the small municipality of St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, a municipality about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

The investigation could take "days" as police carefully examine the scene, police said.

Quebec's public security minister, François Bonnardel, arrived in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan Friday morning.

"We've seen the scene this morning it's quite catastrophic to see this fire, this explosion. So we're here to support the community, the family and friends," the minister said.

The explosion happened at 11:17 a.m. Thursday at Propane Lafortune, a family-run company on Rte. 339, near Saint-Régis Road, that offers propane services in the Lanaudière region.

It's too early to say what caused the blast. However, experts are investigating the possibility that a truck inside the facility's garage exploded, CTV News has learned.

SEARCHES ONGOING

The SQ said police were unable to access the scene for much of the day because of the fire, which wasn't brought under control until Thursday evening.

It took a team of around 50 firefighters from St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Repentigny, Rawdon, Ste-Julienne and St-Lin-Laurentides to put out the flames.

Fire Chief François Thivierge said the first units to arrive couldn't immediately intervene due to the risk of explosions.

Officials were extra prudent due to safety risks and concerns that oil or gas could end up in a nearby river. A drone was used to assess the risk so firefighters could continue their operation, Thivierge said.

HOMES EVACUATED

Buildings within a one-kilometre radius of the blast were evacuated Thursday, affecting hundreds of residents.

Roughly 50 people were able to return by 6:30 p.m.

A support centre is available for those who need it in the basement of the St-Roch-de-l'Achigan church, and a hotline has been set up for citizens who want information about the ongoing fire: 514-347-7041.

Suzanne Lafortune, who has no relation to the business, lives in the area.

She said she was evacuated from her home after the explosion and that her son rushed to the scene to help out.

"I thought it was an accident because I heard the explosion and I looked and I saw a big fire and my daughter called 911," she said, describing the dramatic scene to reporters Thursday afternoon.

"We can't stay in our home because it's very dangerous."

Karine Lamarche also lives nearby.

"It was shaking, I thought something had fallen on the house," she told The Canadian Press, recounting how the explosion had shaken her home.

"We know the people who work there a little bit, we heard like everyone else that people were missing," Lamarche added. "It's a shame, it's sad. It touches me because it's a company that's right next door."

Speaking at a press conference Thursday afternoon, St-Roch de l'Achigan Mayor Sebastien Marcil tearfully addressed the roughly 5,000 inhabitants of his community.

"My thoughts are with those close and far who have been touched by this incident," he said.

PROPANE LAFORTUNE RESPONDS

In an emailed statement to The Canadian Press, the Lafortune family said Thursday it has offered its full cooperation to authorities and quickly called emergency services after the explosion and fire.

"We are deeply upset by this event and we are monitoring the situation closely," the statement said.

"This is the first time in 60 years that our company has experienced such an ordeal. Our hearts go out to our employees, their families, and anyone who may be affected by this difficult situation."

With files from CTV's Lillian Roy and The Canadian Press.