3 vehicles set on fire in Montreal's RDP neighbourhood

Two cars and one van were set on fire in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough early Tuesday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 1:15 a.m. about the incident on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard.

"Police officers on patrol saw that there was a car on fire in a commercial parking lot," explains Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

She says firefighters were called to extinguish the flames, and they found an incendiary device on site.

"There was no damage to any property in the area," Dubuc notes.

No suspects have been arrested.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.