3 teens injured in Montreal park brawl, K-9 unit investigating

Four people were sent to hospital following a fight at a park in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood Sunday evening, police say.

Police got the call at around 8:40 p.m. after the fight broke out in Frédéric-Back Park, north of Highway 40.

Police say the four victims suffered injuries from a sharp object. Three of the victims were minors between 15 and 17 and one was 18 years old.

Investigators sectioned off a large portion of the park. The K-9 unit was also sent to the scene.