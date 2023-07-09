3 teens injured in Montreal park brawl, K-9 unit investigating

FILE: A police car with flashing lights is shown on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke FILE: A police car with flashing lights is shown on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon