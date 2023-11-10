3 teenagers arrested after trying to set fire to Montreal bakery, police say

Montreal police say three people were arrested Thursday evening as they were attempting to set fire to a bakery that has been the target of multiple arsons in previous months.

Police arrested two minors — males aged 16 and 17 — and a 19-year-old woman who were at the bakery near the corner of Charles-de-La Tour and Antonio-Barbeau streets in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Police said in a news release on Friday that they caught the two minors smashing the bakery's windows while they were also "in possession of incendiary objects."

When patrol officers spotted them, they attempted to escape in a getaway car that was parked nearby, but police stopped them in their tracks. All three suspects are being interviewed by investigators pending possible charges.

Officers seized incendiary objects, cellphones and other items.

BUSINESS TARGETED IN THE PAST

Police say in recent months, the same bakery was hit twice by gunfire and four other arsons, and that Thursday's arrests were the result of heightened surveillance by local police stations.

On May 28, firefighters had to extinguish a fire at the bakery after a 911 call was made just before 5 a.m. An incendiary object was found nearby, police said, and the bakery's window was shattered. The business suffered damage mainly due to the sprinkler system.

The police investigation into the targeting of the bakery is ongoing.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call 911 or call in an anonymous report by dialing 514-393-1133. Rewards of up to $3,000 can be offered in certain cases for information leading to an arrest.