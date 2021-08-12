MONTREAL -- Three people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder at the Aztec Supper Lounge in the Chomedey district, Laval police (SPL) said Thursday.

The incident happened on July 10 at 12:53 a.m. when an altercation erupted between several people inside the lounge.

At 1:20 a.m., a second fight started in the parking lot outside.

"A shot was fired, hitting two victims," Laval police said. "The victims were transported to hospital."

The three accused appeared at the Laval courthouse to face charges of attempted murder.

Two of them, Marc Kenson Milien, 28, and Chayanne O N'eil Peralta Garcia, 27, remain in custody.

The third, Johaina Fahmy, 21, was released with several conditions.

The three are expected back in court on Aug. 19.

Anyone with information is invited to confidentially call the info line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or by dialling 911 and mention the file LVL 210710-009.