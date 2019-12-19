MONTREAL -- Three students are being questioned as the lockdown is lifted at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, about 90 km away from Montreal.

"They were not in possession of weapons when they were stopped," the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) stated.

Provincial police were called at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate an incident at the school. Officers were also dispatched to other locations.

The Commission scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs, which oversees the French portion of the school, confirmed on its Facebook page that one of the students stopped by police was not on school grounds.

"Professional services will be on hand to support students and staff," the school board added. "The rest of the day will continue on schedule. However, parents wishing to pick up their child can go to Gates 24 and 25 without entering the school."

The Eastern Townships School Board, which oversees the English part of the school, notes the lockdown was a "preventative measure taken to ensure the security and safety of our students and staff" due to a perceived threat outside the school.

"We can now assure parents that all students and staff are safe and secure and the authorities are onsite managing the situation," it stated on Facebook.

A spokesperson for the SQ says she cannot confirm any details, including what, how or if any threats were made.

She adds the students stayed in their classrooms during the police operation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.