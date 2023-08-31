3 people hospitalized after apartment fire in Montreal's St-Leonard borough
Three people are in the hospital on Thursday after an apartment fire in Montreal's St-Leonard borough.
Montreal police (SPVM) reports that officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to assist Montreal firefighters who were battling the blaze that broke out on the first floor of an apartment building on d'Avila Street near Choisy St.
Police say three people in their 50s were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire investigation was not transferred to the police and "seems accidental," according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
An apartment fire in Montreal's St. Leonard borough caused three people to be sent to the hospital with injuries on Aug. 31, 2023. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)
"There was no criminal element on scene," he said
Brabant said police left the scene at 8:30 a.m.
