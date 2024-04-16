MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 3 people arrested in Quebec City for assault, threats, forcible confinement

    A Quebec City police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
    Quebec City police (SPVQ) say three people were arrested Monday in connection with an alleged assault in the Beauport borough.

    SPVQ spokesperson Sandra Dion says a 911 was made at 4:38 p.m. concerning a "disturbance" near a shopping centre.

    When police arrived, they located a victim who had taken refuge inside one of the businesses.

    The person gave police a description of the suspect vehicle, which was located near the shopping centre.

    Police then arrested the three individuals inside.

    Two men and a woman were arrested for assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

    Police say the force's forensic and K9 units have been dispatched to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 16, 2024. 

