3 out of 4 Quebecers are against raising politicians' salaries: survey

Three out of four Quebecers would oppose a 30 per cent increase in MNAs' salaries, suggests a new Léger poll commissioned by Québec Solidaire (QS).

The poll was conducted online among 1,006 Quebecers between May 26 and 29.

It suggests that only 20 per cent of respondents totally agree (six per cent) or somewhat agree (14 per cent) with the increase in MNAs' salaries advocated by the Legault government.

On the other hand, 74 per cent said they totally disagreed (49 per cent) or somewhat disagreed (25 per cent) with this proposal.

The Léger poll comes at a time when the issue is causing a stir in the National Assembly, with Solidaire MNAs saying that it would be odious to raise their salaries faster than those of government employees.

The study of Bill 24, which gives concrete form to the salary increase for MNAs, is nevertheless continuing this week without public consultations. The bill is now at the detailed study stage.

A committee including former Liberal minister Lise Thériault and former PQ MNA Martin Ouellet recommended an immediate 30 per cent pay rise.

Quebec MNAs are already the best paid elected represetatives in Canada.

In its report, the committee pointed out that the precarious nature of the job, the size of the workload and the challenge of reconciling work, family and personal life were particularly difficult.

If Bill 24 is passed, MNAs' basic salary will rise from $101,561 to $131,766. Their pension scheme will remain unchanged, as the committee did not rule on this aspect.

Last week, government whip Éric Lefebvre argued that his workload was so heavy that he was only able to see his mother once a year.

Premier François Legault argued that politicians have "the right to earn as much money as possible to give as much as possible to (their) children."

QS said it was absurd for elected representatives to pay themselves such a pay rise and, along with the Parti Québécois (PQ), called for it to be postponed until 2026, after the next general election.

The PQ said it would support the bill provided the government accepted QS's amendment forcing a postponement. This amendment should be debated in the next few days.

In Bécancour on Monday, Legault again refused to postpone the increase until 2026.

"We had a report by an independent committee, requested by the Bureau of the National Assembly (...) and we accept the report as is, including the date of implementation," he said.