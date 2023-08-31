3 out of 4 overdose deaths in Montreal occur inside the home

Forget the cliché of the young drifter in an alley who dies of an overdose with a syringe in his arm: the current hecatomb of drug overdoses affects all age groups and all facets of society.

According to new data released by Montreal's public health department, the DRSP, 77 per cent of overdose deaths occur in homes, and around 9 per cent of overdose deaths involve homeless people.

These figures were compiled in the Montreal area between August 2022 and July 2023.

During this period, there were 175 deaths from suspected drug intoxication, 138 of them men. A closer look reveals that the age group most affected is 40 to 59.

"It's important to remember that behind these figures, each figure represents a person with a history, a family and loved ones," said Dr. Benoit Corriveau, who specializes in preventive medicine and harm reduction at the DRSP.

In honour of International Overdose Awareness Day, the DRSP hopes to help break down certain taboos.

"We have to talk about it," said Dr. Corriveau. "You have to take advantage of opportunities like this to explain that there's often a context. There are many socio-economic factors, and there may have been previous traumas. There are lots of reasons why people might use psychoactive substances."

Chantal Montmorency, executive director of AQPSUD, a Quebec group that advocates for the health of drug users, says many people use substances to ease physical or emotional pain.

"We're talking about suffering. We need to accept as a society that sometimes, there is physical or mental suffering that requires medication, and if we don't provide people with the substance they need, they'll go elsewhere and self-medicate," she explained.

The statistical picture painted by public health doesn't surprise her.

The typical victim is not "the young punk we imagine," Montmorency said; in her eyes, they are far more likely to be men from a generation that has not learned to talk about its pain and practice self-care.

EFFICIENT SUPERVISED SITES

Advocates say several additional measures should put in place to stem the overdose crisis. Public health recommends decriminalizing drug possession, for one -- a position the AQPSUD is delighted to hear.

"Using drugs doesn't mean you're addicted and sick," she argued. "Nor should we be criminalized just because we use drugs -- because legal drugs are plentiful. The drug that wreaks the most havoc is alcohol, and it's everywhere."

Public health is also discussing how to better support supervised consumption sites; there's even a desire to expand these services by opening more sites outside central neighbourhoods.

These sites, run by community organizations like Spectre de rue, Dopamine, CACTUS Montréal and l'Anonyme, have prevented many deaths.

An average of 49 emergency interventions per month are reported at these facilities -- that's a lot of people who wouldn't have benefited from professional support if they'd been home alone.

Last July, The Canadian Pres reported that these services often operate without nursing staff, which limits their capacity to intervene. The DRSP is seeking to remedy the situation.

According to Dr. Corriveau, public health also wants to develop inhalation rooms, increase the availability of drug testing, and continue training staff in using naloxone, an overdose antidote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 31, 2023.