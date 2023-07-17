3 more facing charges in Laval vehicle theft ring

Laval police (SPL) have arrested three more suspects in connection with a vehicle theft ring.

Police arrested six individuals in December who are suspected of being involved in a vehicle theft and export operation.

As a second part of the investigation, they arrested Olena Smagliuk, 34, and Tania Nadon-Contant, 30, and Frederic Caron, 38, that was targeted earlier in the "Project Gadget" investigation that began in October.

Caron remains in custody and the other two were released on conditions following their July 11 court appearance.

All three are facing fraud and possession of stolen property charges.

"Project Gadget uncovered a scheme to steal vehicles from various commercial car parks in Laval and on the North Shore," police said in a news release. "The suspects mainly targeted Dodge Ram and Dodge Grand Caravan vehicles."

Le SPL a récemment procédé à trois nouvelles arrestations dans le cadre du Projet Gadget.

The suspects allegedly used false identities from Ontario to steal the vehicles and sell them on websites such as Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji, police say.

"To date, the value of the fraud is estimated at around $150,000, and a total of 10 vehicles worth almost $400,000 have been recovered," police say. "The first phase of the project led to the recovery of 37 vehicles, including a boat, a jet ski, and trailers worth just over $2 million."

Those buying a used car are advised to visit the government's site for tips to follow to avoid purchasing stolen vehicles.