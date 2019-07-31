

CTV Montreal Staff





Several people were hurt Tuesday as storms swept over southern and central Quebec, including one storm that may have become a tornado.

The storm hit a campground in a town called Lac aux Sables, about 100 km west of Quebec City, around 8 p.m.

People at the site yelled in fear as they saw a funnel cloud approaching and while many ran for cover, not everyone was successful.

Three people who were eating outside were hurt by the storm. They were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Sureté du Quebec said the strong winds picked up a recreational vehicle and threw it onto another RV. Fortunately nobody was inside either of those vehicles at the time.

The storm also knocked down trees in the down, causing substantial damage to cars, houses, and to a local beach.

Officials opened up town hall to be used as an emergency shelter for those whose homes were badly damaged.

Earlier in the day, storm cells uprooted trees in Laval, bringing at least one tree down on a house.