3 children in critical condition after head-on collision in Bas-Saint-Laurent

VAL-BRILLANT, Que. -

A head-on collision between two vehicles injured five people, including three children in critical condition, Sunday afternoon in Val-Brillant, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

The collision occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Route 132 near Rue des Cèdres.

The crash involved a sedan with two children and a driver, and a minivan with a child and an adult on board.

"The driver of one of the sedan veered out of his lane and collided with another vehicle, a minivan," said Camille Savoie, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The three young children were seriously injured and are in life-threatening condition. Two of them were airlifted to a Montreal-area hospital, Savoie said.

Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A collision reconstruction specialist was on the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of the crash.

A section of Route 132 is closed to traffic and a detour has been set up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 16, 2023.