3 arrested after shots fired at residence in St-Laurent

Three men were arrested in Montreal and a gun was seized in a "high-risk intervention" by Montreal police after shots were fired in a residential neighbourhood in the St-Laurent borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) responded at around 11:20 p.m. Monday night after shots were fired on Outardes Street near Place Emma-Gendron.

SPVM spokesperson Raphaael Bergeron said gunshot impacts were found on a residence on the street.

Police then began searching for the suspect vehicle in the area.

"The vehicle was located by police officers," he said. "It was a high risk interception because there was a gun."

Men aged 24, 27 and 31 were arrested and detained overnight where they were met by investigators. They are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

One gun was seized, and a perimeter was erected to further investigate the scene.