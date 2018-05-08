

CTV Montreal





A $3.8-million research project was announced at Sainte-Justine Hospital Tuesday to fund projects associated with child and early adult leukemia and lymphoma and positioning Montreal and Quebec as research hubs into these two types of cancers.

“Leukemia and lymphoma… represent together 40 per cent of all cancers of children less than 15 years old in Canada,” said Josee Hebert, a hematologist and director of the Hematology and Leukemia Program at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital.

Funded by the Canadian Cancer Foundation and the Cole Foundation Research Program, a total of seven projects will be set up by 2021, with funding to support 25 researchers across the country – including 21 Montrealers linked to six major local institutions (the other four researchers are from Quebec City, Toronto and Vancouver).

Montreal is an ideal setting to create a hub in this field because there are many hematology researchers and it attracts expertise here, explained Barry Cole, president and chair of the Cole Foundation.

"The Canadian Cancer Society / Cole Foundation Research Program will leverage Canadian pediatric cancer research strengths and leverage to attract more investment in research in Montreal," said Cole.

Cole said the money was designed as a competition to break down barriers and enable closer collaboration between institutions.

“The unique thing is we're breaking down the silos. Each institution is a world unto itself, but we're saying you must meet other people and other institutions - get together and create new ideas and novel ideas, and we will fund that,” he said.

The end goal is to make Montreal a centre for specific cancer research.

“If you put all the resources of all the different centres and teams together, there is a more important chance of having an impact than everyone doing their research in their corner. And Montreal, especially in leukemia, is really starting to have a lot of visibility around the world,” said Jacques Michaud, director of the Sainte-Justine Hospital Research Centre.

That’s translating into new optimism for treatment breakthroughs, he said

“I would be more optimistic than pessimistic… I think we're talking more about years now instead of decades,” he said. “Research – the road can be very long, so we have to be patient. But at the same time, you never know when there's a breakthrough, when a breakthrough can happen.”